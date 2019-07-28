|
RONALD "SAM" HUNT Ronald Travis "Sam" Hunt of Riegelwood left peacefully to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family on July 25, 2019 at NHRMC in Wilmington. He was born in Whiteville on December 11, 1936 to Donald and Ethel Hunt. He married his soulmate Peggy Smith Cox on December 15, 1955. Sam enjoyed his work at International Paper for 43 years and retired in 1999 as Assistant Pulp Mill Superintendent. He also served as a volunteer with ADR Fire-Rescue. He was a dedicated member of Riegelwood Baptist Church, where he loved cooking eggs for his Sunday School class. He spent many happy days during retirement with family and "the boys" at the Riegelwood Golf Course. Sam believed in a strong work ethic, love and loyalty to family and friends, and unwavering faith in God. Sam was a living sermon to all that were blessed to know him. In addition to his parents, Donald and Ethel Hunt, he was preceded in death by two sons, William "Rocky" Cox and Tony Ray Hunt; one daughter Joy DeAnne Hunt; one brother Wilton Hunt; one sister Linda Jordan. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Peggy Smith Hunt, two sons, Don Hunt (Corinne) of Florence, SC; Ronnie Hunt (Mary Lynne) of Wilmington, NC; one daughter Nancy Nipper (David Beauchamp) of Wilmington, NC; one sister Dalma Bullock of Clarendon, NC; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A graveside service is scheduled at Riegelwood Baptist Church on July 29, 2019 at 3pm officiated by Larry Knowles. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Sam to Riegelwood Baptist Church, ADR Fire Rescue, or Riegelwood Golf Course. Condolences may be sent through: Coble Ward-Smith Funeral, Wilmington, NC. www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 28, 2019