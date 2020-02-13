|
RONALD L. ECCELSTON Ronald L. Eccleston passed away peacefully Sunday January 19, 2020 at Sunset Lutheran Home in Clifton, Texas. Born March 18, 1936 to the late Lawrence R. and Margaret (Hilderbrand) Eccleston in Canton, Ohio. Ron was raised in Navarre, Ohio. Graduating from Navarre High School. He lived most of his adult life in Elyria, Ohio. He retired as a Major from the Ohio Department of Correctional Institution in Grafton. He then moved to Kure Beach, N.C. with his wife, Lore. They enjoyed many years of being active in the community, traveling all over the world and making many wonderful friends. They also enjoyed many visits from children and grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lore, a daughter, Janelle, and a brother, Thomas. Survivors include a daughter, Rhonda (Stan) Boozer; sons, Tim (Louise) Eccleston, and Bryon (Patti) Eccleston; 8 grandchildren and 5 greats; brother, Ernie Eccleston; and two nieces. His dry sense of humor will be missed. He always made you stop and think: "was he serious or is he joking?" When you said "Goodbye, I Love you", he would reply "I Love me too!" We are very appreciative to the loving care given to our Dad and Opa at Sunset Lutheran. They went above and beyond and we will always be grateful. A memorial service will be at a later date. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2020