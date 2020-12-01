RONALD LEWIS Ronnie "Greasy" Lewis of Leland, North Carolina gained his angel wings on November 29, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Ronnie was born on December 19, 1954 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to the late George and Iona Lewis. He was an avid commercial fisherman and a master mechanic. But above all of his hobbies, he loved his family, grandkids, wife, and fur baby Max. It was a great honor to be able to call him "Pops" and "PawPaw". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Eliza Ganey of Leland, his paternal grandparents of Oklahoma; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Louise Lewis of Bolivia, a special uncle, Billy Wescott of Bolivia, a best friend Lee Sullivan, brother, best friend, and partner in crime Deleon Ganey AKA Cuz. Survivors include his wife of 46 years Patricia Lewis of the home; sons, Jeff Lewis of Boiling Spring Lakes, Ronnie Lewis and wife Amanda of Boiling Spring Lakes; daughter, Tina Lewis Kuhn and husband John Bryan Kuhn of Walkertown, North Carolina; his baby sister, Jenny Ray Lewis of Leland and Debbie Strider of Wilmington; brother, Johnny Lewis and wife Darlene of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Hannah Carney and husband Larry of Bolivia; sister-in-law, Mary Phillips and husband Kent of Bolivia; brother-in-law, Sam Lewis, Jr. of Southport, his precious grandchildren that he loved and lived for who stole his heart, Tyler, Lexi, Sami, Brandon, Marshall, Chris, Carson, and Hailey Bug; great granddaughter LeAnne and great grandson that is due in March 2021; aunt "Bob" of Wilmington, and many nieces and nephews that he loved so much as well as his many friends and cousins that were very dear to him. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway East, Bolivia, North Carolina. Graveside services will be 11:00am, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Ganey Cemetery in Leland with Reverend Chris Jordan, Reverend Merle Martin, and Reverend Jimmy Mintz officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Lewis, Larry Carney, Tyler Lewis, Sam Lewis, Jr., JR Lewis, and Gary Nowell. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Sullivan, Rob Potter, Jeff Rabon, Danny Maggard, Phillip Smith, Herb Williams, and Floyd Ray West. The family would like to thank the Brunswick County EMS, Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Winnabow Fire Department, and anyone else who assisted with their professional care of Ronnie especially the guardian angel that was with him when the accident occurred. Also, thank you to the staff of New Hanover Regional Medical Center for their great care they showed our family and the care they showed Ronnie. God bless each and every one of you. In lieu of flowers please make a monetary donation in Ronnie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. This was the only charity he donated to because of his healthy grandchildren. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
