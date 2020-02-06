Home

Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
More Obituaries for Ronda Long
Ronda Michelle Long


1968 - 2020
Ronda Michelle Long Obituary
RONDA MICHELLE LONG Ronda Michelle Long, age 52, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. She was born in Wilmington on January 28, 1968. Ronda served as a CNA in Health Care and most recently served as a waitress at several restaurants in the Wilmington area. She attended Sea Gate Pentecostal Church. She had a love for all nature including animals, music, and flowers. Ronda is survived by her husband, Michael L. Williamson; mother, Sue Evans Myers (Brent Myers); one son, Sean Deryck Seaton and one daughter, Erika Beth Seaton; grandchildren, Deryck, Tru, K'Cir, Adryanna, and Caynan, (Grayson, deceased) sister, Wendy Long and (brother, Capt Ronald Long, deceased) aunts, Tina Evans and Rev. Nancy Evans (uncle Rev. Leroy Evans, deceased); special aunt Glenda Flake Smith (Rick); 2 nephews and many cousins; and her special dogs, "Booty" and "Bubba". Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel officiated by Robert Sanders. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Foundation. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 6, 2020
