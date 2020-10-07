Barbara, my heart aches for you. Little did I know, when I introduced you and Ronnie all those years ago, that it would be the beginning of a relationship to span over 50+ years! Your faith is strong and that is what you will need to carry you through the next few weeks and months. Trust me, it does get easier with time. Hold fast to those memories......I will call you soon. Love you!

Virginia Hunnicutt

Friend