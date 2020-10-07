1/1
Ronnie Kenneth Laviner
1947 - 2020
RONNIE KENNETH LAVINER Ronnie Kenneth Laviner, 73, of Hampstead, NC, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Duke Medical Center. He was born on January 4, 1947, in Scotland County, NC, the son of the late Dannie and Myrtle Ammons Laviner. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Laviner; a sister, Debbie Laviner (Don) of Wagram, NC; a brother, Lindsay Laviner (Phyllis) of Laurinburg, NC; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Brown of Wilmington, NC; and several nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted friend and an awesome brother. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge, NC. The family would like to express a special note of thanks to his caregivers at Duke Medical Center and to his many friends. Memorial donations may be made in Ronnie's memory to Providence Baptist Church Multi-Purpose Building Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
October 7, 2020
We are going to miss Ronnie. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known, with a patient and gentle spirit. He sang from the heart and it was easy to see what a Godly, Christian servant he was on a regular basis. We are sad, but celebrate in knowing Ronnie is doing the same in the presence of Jesus. Praying for Barbara and all the family.
Travis
Friend
October 7, 2020
Barbara, I am so very sorry for your loss. Ronnie was a great friend to all of us, and I couldn’t have earned my PhD without his special tutoring in Statistics. His background in Special Ed helped me understand my son’s problems. He was a good and caring friend.
Sherry Broome
Friend
October 7, 2020
Ronnie will be missed by all who knew him. He always had a kind word and beautiful smile for everyone. Barbara you and the rest of your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God shower you with His love and peace during this time of loss.
Jane Thompson
Friend
October 7, 2020
Sadness has draped itself around us at this lovely man’s passing. We are so sorry that Ronnie is gone from us. Our church family will miss him greatly. Barbara, we pray for God’s comfort and the peace that only He can bring.
Dominic & Audrea Martinelli
October 7, 2020
Prayers to family and friends. Debbie, prayers to you for your loss.
Deborah Medlin
Friend
October 7, 2020
Barbara, I am so sorry to learn of Ronnie's passing. I really enjoyed working with him in Pender County
Joyce Howell
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Barbara, so sorry to hear of Ronnie's passing. Its been a while since we have seen you all. We are cousins on Uncle on Dan's side of the family. Our granddaddy and Uncle Dan were brothers. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Know that he'll always be in your heart. Blessing to you all
Linda Tindall
Linda Tindall
Family
October 7, 2020
Love and prayers to Barbara. Our hearts ache but we can celebrate the wonderful life of Ronnie by lighting a candle in his memory. We love you both dearly. Lindsay & Phyllis
Phyllis D Laviner
Family
October 7, 2020
Barbara,
It's been some time since seeing you all, but please know my heart is with you. Ronnie was always one of my favorite cousins and I know he is singing his heart out with my dad now. Prayers in the upcoming days for you.
Crystal Laviner Hyatt
Family
October 6, 2020
Barbara, my heart aches for you. Little did I know, when I introduced you and Ronnie all those years ago, that it would be the beginning of a relationship to span over 50+ years! Your faith is strong and that is what you will need to carry you through the next few weeks and months. Trust me, it does get easier with time. Hold fast to those memories......I will call you soon. Love you!
Virginia Hunnicutt
Friend
