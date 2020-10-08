RONNIE KENNETH LAVINER Ronnie Kenneth Laviner, 73, of Hampstead, NC, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Duke Medical Center. He was born on January 4, 1947, in Scotland County, NC, the son of the late Dannie and Myrtle Ammons Laviner. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Laviner; a sister, Debbie Laviner (Don) of Wagram, NC; a brother, Lindsay Laviner (Phyllis) of Laurinburg, NC; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Brown of Wilmington, NC; and several nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted friend and an awesome brother. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge, NC. The family would like to express a special note of thanks to his caregivers at Duke Medical Center and to his many friends. Memorial donations may be made in Ronnie's memory to Providence Baptist Church Multi-Purpose Building Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com