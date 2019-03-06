|
ROSA B. GRAINGER "Growing Old Is Not for Sissies" Rosa B. Grainger of Oak Island died peacefully on February 27th, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House in Bolivia, NC. She spent the day surrounded by friends and family before making the final journey on a warm winter afternoon. She often quoted Bette Davis in saying "growing old is not for sissies". She was born on September 7th, 1934 in South Dakota to Edmund and Velma Burke. She made her home on Oak Island for the last twenty years and loved playing cards with friends and family. She especially liked sitting out on her front porch enjoying a glass of wine, watching the birds, and visiting with anyone who stopped by. She is preceded in death by; her husband Ralph Grainger, her parents, daughter Linda Gifford, three siblings (Nancy, Georgie and Walter), and Scamp her beloved dachshund. She is survived by a sister Marie Morgan, a son Mark Buettner (Patty) of Klamath Falls, OR. Her daughters; Carol Clark (Jon) of Sheridan Wyo., and Cheryl Cummings (Mike) of Leland, NC. Grandchildren Holly Irey (Peter), Chris Cummings (Cristy), and James Cummings (Tina), great grandchildren; June, Graham and Cadence. A Memorial to her will be held on Mother's Day at her church on Sunday May 12th at Oak Island Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity or foundation of your choice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 6, 2019