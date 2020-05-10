|
ROSALIE DOROTHY DANIEL LANDEN Rosalie Dorothy Daniel Landen, 86, of Chapel Hill, NC, formerly of Wilmington, NC, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Signature Health Care. She was born on January 1, 1934 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William McKinley Daniel and Sarah Anne Truly Daniel. Also remembered is her husband, Bobby M. Landen, who preceded her in death. They were married in 1954. Surviving are daughters, Deborah L. Lidowski and husband Joseph of Durham, NC, and Vicki L. Moore of Trinity, NC; grandchildren, Lt. Col. Robert L. Lidowksi and wife Heather and Rhea C. Lidowski and husband Tom Sullivan; two great-grandsons, Joseph and Holden; one great-granddaughter Lena; two brothers, William M. Daniel, Jr. and Franklin G. Daniel; a sister, Sally Daniel and partner Melanie Hoelter; a sister-in-law, Christine Landen of Wilmington; and her nieces and nephews. Rosalie was a member of McClure Presbyterian Church as well as a lifelong member of the Eastern Star, Takoma Park, MD Chapter. She worked as a Customs Broker for many years. Due to current health concerns the family will hold private services. She will be buried at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020