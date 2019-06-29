|
ROSALIND A. MARCHAND Rosalind A. Marchand, known affectionately to all as Roz, died on June 26, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 23, 1949 in Lynn, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Frugoli) Marchand. A graduate of Bryant & Stratton Junior College in Boston, she was a retired state worker for The Committee for Public Counsel Services in Salem, MA. She was a member of The Basilica Shrine of St. Mary and The Catholic Daughters of America. Roz was an avid reader, gifted knitter, and had a passion for animals. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Peter Lerner, loving daughter, Tabatha Wilson, and apple of her eye, grandson, Joseph Rodrigues all of Leland, sister, Jeanne Goldberg of Salem, MA, stepson, Shawn Lerner and wife Kristy of Salem, MA, and special nieces and nephew of Shelburne, VT. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at The Basilica Shrine of St. Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A Shelter Friend, 8100 Twisted Hickory, Bladenboro, NC 28320 or www.ashelterfriend.org Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 29, 2019