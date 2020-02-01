|
|
ROSE MERRITT HOUSE Rose Merritt House of Wilmington died Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, NC on December 1, 1933. Mrs. House is predeceased by her parents, Kenneth C. Merritt and Flora S. Merritt; her husband, Richard E. House and a sister, Fleurette M. Morse. She is survived by a sister Caryway M. Robeson and her husband James W. Robeson; nieces, Barbara M. Hodges (Tommy), Martha R. Greer, Linda R. Droste (Ben) and Jamie R. Richter (Jeff) and their families. Mrs. House was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family will receive visitors from 2-4pm, Sunday, February 2, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Monday, February 3, at Oakdale Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Mrs. House and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 1, 2020