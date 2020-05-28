|
|
ROSEMARIE CONSIDINE Rosemarie Lynch Considine, 80, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Davis Community at Cambridge Village. Rosemarie was born August 11, 1939 in Ireland, daughter of the late, John and Frances McMahon Lynch. Her husband, Patrick James Considine, and two brothers, preceded her in death. Rosemary was a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed a career in the radio and television industry. Rosemary found much enjoyment in her knitting and loved making baby sweaters for family and friends. Rosemary is survived by two brothers and her daughters, Anne-Marie and Niamh. She is also survived by her three adoring grandchildren, Riley, Emily and Celia. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Rosemarie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemarie's memory may be made to the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, 412 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 28, 2020