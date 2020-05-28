Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Rosemarie Considine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Considine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Considine


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Considine Obituary
ROSEMARIE CONSIDINE Rosemarie Lynch Considine, 80, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Davis Community at Cambridge Village. Rosemarie was born August 11, 1939 in Ireland, daughter of the late, John and Frances McMahon Lynch. Her husband, Patrick James Considine, and two brothers, preceded her in death. Rosemary was a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed a career in the radio and television industry. Rosemary found much enjoyment in her knitting and loved making baby sweaters for family and friends. Rosemary is survived by two brothers and her daughters, Anne-Marie and Niamh. She is also survived by her three adoring grandchildren, Riley, Emily and Celia. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Rosemarie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemarie's memory may be made to the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, 412 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -