ROY ALLEN LANIER 75, of Wilmington and formerly of Wallace left this earthly life for his eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1944 in Duplin County; the son of the late Stacy Lanier, Sr. and Norma Cavenaugh Lanier Fussell. He was also predeceased by his son, Tony Brown, brother, Stacy Lanier, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Schafer. Roy was pass governor of the Wallace Moose Club. Surviving to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of forty-one years, Linda Padgett Lanier, sons, David Lanier (Alice) of Georgia and Anthony Lanier of South Carolina; daughter, Amanda Brown Rivenbark, of Willard; brother-in-law, Bob Schafer of Raleigh; daughter-in-law, Leigh Lanier of Georgia; grandchildren, Bailey Cavenaugh (James), Kendall Rivenbark (Kayla), Laken Lanier, Jessica Lanier, Paige Moore and (Lance), Rachel Whitwell, Whitney Lanier, Tiffany Smith (Justin), John Hardy (Jenna), Tucker Lanier (Hinako), David Lanier and Chelsea Lanier; 12 great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends. Roy was a loving husband and caring father, grandfather and brother. He found great joy in the simplest things, but his greatest joy was his family. With a big heart and genuine love, Roy was always there for his children and grandchildren. He always took up for them and saw they had everything they needed and a lot of what they wanted. Roy a hard worker and spent 38 years working for Sears. After retiring from Sear, He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening Nascar and Carolina Tarheel Basketball. Roy was never short for words...he always had something to say. Most important, Roy never left his wife, his children or grandchildren without saying, 'I love you'. He will surely be missed but wonderful memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved Roy. Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel with Rev. John Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 12 Noon, one hour prior the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Mr. Lanier will be entombed at Riverview Memorial Park Mausoleum following the funeral service. The family ask that you dress casual to the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family request that you send memorial contributions in memory of Roy to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You can donate by phone at (800) 805-5856 and by email at .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 10, 2020