ROY CLIFTON RODERICK, SR. On the morning of October 3, 2019, Roy Clifton Roderick, Sr., went to his heavenly home. He was born in Wilmington, NC, on March 29, 1938, to the late Daisy and John Roderick. Together with his parents he was also preceded in death by his first wife Penelope, son Roy, Jr. and brothers John, James, David and Marion. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Rose Marie Wells Roderick; children George Roderick (Kristi), Penelope Reinman and Michael Roderick; step daughters Brenda Jarrell Reeves (Jack) and Stephanie Jarrell Markley (Tim); sisters Catherine Moore and Sarah Roderick; sister in law Betty Roderick; grandchildren George, Jr., Roy,III (Tiffany), Matthew (Kristen), Jeremy Roderick, Barbara Meade (Chris), Alyssa and Holden Reinman, Trisha Holmes (Oliver), Robert Baltezegar (Hailey) and Reese Oldham. He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren. Roy graduated from New Hanover High School, class of 1956. He was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all. He was a faithful member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Roy worked in the Newspaper business in California, North Carolina and Florida. He retired from the Miami Herald in 2000 and returned to Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM till 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel, a Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter or Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, in memory of Roy, would be greatly appreciated. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019