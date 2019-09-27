|
ROY E. COX Roy E. Cox of Wilmington, NC passed away from his earthly home to his heavenly home Friday, September 20th, 2019. Roy was born January 10th, 1946 in Chadbourn, NC to James A. and Eula S. Cox. His parents predeceased him as did his youngest sister Mearline C. Rouse. Roy is survived by his son Scott Cox and wife Carrie and daughters Siena and Sarah, sister Shirley Avery and brothers, Jimmie Cox and wife Shelby and Ricky Cox and wife Christine. Roy is also survived by his ex-wife and good friend, Rebekah Cannady and husband Quincy and Carrie's mother, Diana Denton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 11:00am at Wynn Plaza, Wrightsville Beach, NC and conducted by the Rev. Richard Ables. The family will receive friends and relatives after the service beginning around 12:00 noon at the Blue Water Grille (second floor), Wrightsville Beach, NC. The family wants to send a special thank you and love to Sharon Smith for her help and care over the years. In lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation in Roy's memory to the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 27, 2019