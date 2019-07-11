|
ROY "GORDON" HOBBS, JR. Roy "Gordon" Hobbs, Jr. age 76 of Leland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter. Gordon was born in Wilmington on May 25, 1943 to Roy Gordon Hobbs, Sr. and Emma Rae Kennedy Hobbs. Gordon was a member of First Baptist Church in Leland. He was retired from DuPont with 21 years of service. Gordon enjoyed being outdoors and hunting and was a Life Member of the Livingston Creek Hunting Club and was awarded the 2000 Sportsman of the Year Award for conservation by the NC Wildlife Resource Commission. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and a Life Member of the Leland VFW Post #68. Gordon served his community by serving on the Leland Town Council and had served as Mayor Pro-tem. Gordon is survived by his wife of 45 years, Laura Blake Hobbs; three sons, Roy G. Hobbs, III of Farmville, NC, Blake Kennedy Hobbs of Leland, and Brett Hilburn Hobbs of Southport; two daughters, Angela Boley of Leland, and Renee Braswell of Clemson, SC; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Celebration of Life service will be 11 am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Leland officiated by Rev. Steve Ellis. Burial will be in the Delco Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his three sons, Roy, Blake and Brett along with Justice Hobbs, Travis Rogers, and Greg Rogers. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the First Baptist Church of Leland 517 Village Rd. Leland, NC 28451. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel, 525 Village Rd., Leland, NC 28451.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 11, 2019