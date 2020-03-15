|
|
ROY LEE GARNER Roy Lee Garner, 83, passed away March 8, 2020, in Wilmington, NC at his home with his family. He was born on August 11, 1936, in Jonesboro, NC, son of eight Children of Myrtle Savage Garner and Robert D. Garner. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Dona Lee Garner; Son Leo Lee Garner and wife Susan, Daughter Lynda Lee Barrow and husband Dennis, Daughter Stacy Lee Roberts and husband Tom. Grandchildren, Nicholas Garner, Emily Garner, Crystal Lee Droddy, Daniel Henry, Amanda Henry, and Brandi Cook. Great-grandchildren, Kenny Droddy, Kaiden Lewis, Pyper Lewis, Brianna Browning, Hailey Henry, and Xander Cook. Surviving Sister Geraldine Yarbrough and husband Wayne, who lives in Broadway, NC, and many nieces and nephews. In 1954, at the age of eighteen, Roy Lee enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. While stationed in Coronado, California met, fell in love and married Dona Lee Shank. He brought his new bride and son to Sanford, NC and eventually moved to Wilmington, NC. Here he became an Electrical Contractor, owner and operator of Garner's Electric. Those who knew him best will always remember his love of fishing and gardening. They would find him in his yard, planting his vegetables, working on his hedge or tinkering on his boat, The Far Out. With his commercial fishing license and the ability to make his own fishing nets he had the opportunity to catch the big ones. That would be his story! A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Roy Lee's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physician Drive Wilmington, NC 28401. The family wishes to thank Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for the wonderful care they provided for Roy Lee and the family. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2020