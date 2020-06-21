Ruby Dillard Corley
RUBY DILLARD CORLEY Ruby Dillard Corley, age 97, of Burgaw, NC, left this earthly life for her eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1922, in Wake County, NC, to the late Pelic Bailey Dillard and Hattie O'Neal Dillard. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Billie C. Page (Wayne) of Rocky Point; son, Barney Corley of Burgaw; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her dear family by choice, Daniel Farlow, of Dallas, TX, and Joseph Parker, of Cary, NC, whom she thought of like her own sons; and her four-legged family, Windy, Rainy, Blackie, and Sweet Pea. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Arthur Lester Corley; and her siblings, Iva Wilson, Beatrice Wilson, Norma Estes, and Norman Dillard. Ruby loved to garden and spend time with her children and family. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. Many thanks to Dr. Noah Pierson and the hospice staff for their loving care of Ruby. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruby's memory to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home
308 W. Fremont St.
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-2364
