RUBY FRANCES HAYES PARKER Ruby Frances Hayes Parker, 81, of Leland, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCare Center on the evening of January 27, 2020. Ruby was a wonderful woman with an enormous heart, always putting others before herself when she got the opportunity. She would light up any room and have everyone laughing shortly after entering. She loved spending time with her dear friends and family at Myrtle Beach, and some of her fondest memories were made spending time there with her grandson, Will, and granddaughter, Karen. She was also a wonderful cook, proud ECU fan, and she loved to throw a party. Most of all, however, Ruby loved her Savior. She was a proud member of Woodburn Presbyterian Church, where she worshipped Christ and faithfully sang in their Christmas cantata for years. Ruby married William "Bill" Lacy Parker in 1958, and was a wonderful homemaker and mother to their two children. She spent some of her last days enjoying her great-grandson and even making a trip to West Virginia to visit her granddaughter. Ruby joins her loving and devoted husband Bill in heaven. She is survived by her son, William "Billy" Lacy Parker, Jr. (Kendall), her daughter Darlene Parker, two grandchildren, Will Parker (Leah) and Karen Isabell (Andy), one great-grandson, Kayden Parker, and her sweet golden retriever, Sugar. She is also survived by one brother Willie Hayes. She was the sweetest wife, mother, and "Nana" and, while we are comforted that she is dancing and praising God in Heaven, she will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1st, 1:00 pm at Woodburn Presbyterian Church, 509 Village Rd NE, Leland, NC. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. Honoring her bubbly personality, please wear "bright" colors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCare Center, or a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 31, 2020