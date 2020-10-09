1/
Ruby Lee Reeves Farmer
{ "" }
RUBY LEE REEVES FARMER 99, of Delco, died Oct. 7. Visit 1-2pm and funeral at 2pm Sat. Oct. 10 at Prosper Bapt. Ch. www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 PM
OCT
10
Funeral
02:00 PM
Prosper Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
My sincerest. Sympathies go out to the family of Mrs. Ruby. She was a great woman that took care of so many. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. I am sorry for your loss
Valerie Stanley
Friend
October 7, 2020
Rest in peace
Pauline Richardson
October 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cathy Maultsby
Friend
October 7, 2020
She will surely be missed..y’all are in our prayers and we send our deepest sympathy..sending love and prayers for the whole family...
Cathy &Billy Maultsby
Friend
October 7, 2020
To all the family, Especially my Aunt Lela (who reminds me of Gramma Farmer more & more all the time)- my heart aches for you that you no longer have your sweet, smart, & sassy “Gramma Farmer” to visit with; but oh, my heart rejoices that she is dancing in Heaven with no more pain!!
Gramma Farmer has been a very special and inspiring lady to me all of my life! Her house was one that we would all hang out and eat all the time while growing up! She always had her house open to any of us that wanted to be there! It was always such a joy to see her sitting on the front porch and wave big when walking or riding by her house! Sometimes stopping by and sitting with her!! It all brings back some really fond memories!! She wasn’t my actual Gramma, but she will always be Gramma Farmer to me and my family! We loved her dearly and have been blessed to know her!! May God comfort & bless you all!
Robin Smith
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
Dear Farmer family, The Sandlin family is sorry for your loss n are praying for you all. Mrs Farmer was a sweet lady n will be missed. From the couple times I met her she always welcomed me n loved everyone esp her babies. She made sure u got ur belly full as well. She was loved beyond words. May God give u all peace n comfort during this time.
Heather Sandlin
Friend
October 7, 2020
This amazing woman, always love for all, friends,family and god.
Curtis Reeves
Family
October 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Family. Love y’all. Aunt Ruby you were a Special Lady.
Sheila Gurganious White
Family
October 7, 2020
My dearest Aunt Ruby, I loved you dearly and I feel so blessed to have had you in my life. I know heaven is sweeter and more beautiful with you there. Lela and family members my deepest love to all❤
Lecia Coc
Family
October 7, 2020
Mrs. Farmer was a wonderful person with a heart of gold. She always treated me with love and kindness and she will be missed. This is an extremely difficult time for all of you and I will be praying for peace and comfort that only the Lord can give.
Claudette Russell
October 7, 2020
Aunt Ruby You were One very Special Aunt to Us...We Sure Will Miss You...We Love You ❤
Guy and Faith Whitford (Gurganious)
Family
