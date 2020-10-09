To all the family, Especially my Aunt Lela (who reminds me of Gramma Farmer more & more all the time)- my heart aches for you that you no longer have your sweet, smart, & sassy “Gramma Farmer” to visit with; but oh, my heart rejoices that she is dancing in Heaven with no more pain!!

Gramma Farmer has been a very special and inspiring lady to me all of my life! Her house was one that we would all hang out and eat all the time while growing up! She always had her house open to any of us that wanted to be there! It was always such a joy to see her sitting on the front porch and wave big when walking or riding by her house! Sometimes stopping by and sitting with her!! It all brings back some really fond memories!! She wasn’t my actual Gramma, but she will always be Gramma Farmer to me and my family! We loved her dearly and have been blessed to know her!! May God comfort & bless you all!

Robin Smith

Neighbor