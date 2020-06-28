RUBY SALMON TODD Ruby Salmon Todd, 96, of Wilmington, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 26, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1924 in Wilmington, NC one of five children of the late Amy Pennington Salmon and Thomas Oakley Salmon. Ruby was a follower of Jesus, a loving wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years, James E. Todd, stepdaughter Alene Provost, sisters Nancy Wenberg, Margaret Porter and brothers Thomas and Jimmy Salmon. Surviving are her son, Terry Todd (Jo Faye), Jimmy Todd (Jerry-deceased), Jack Todd (Pat), Bill Todd (Carol-deceased), daughters Laura Evans (Al-deceased), Sharon Todd. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service 11:00 am July 1, in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC. The family wishes to express their special thanks to the staff of ED North, the staff of NHRMC 9th and 7th floors for their wonderful care of our beloved mother. Donations may be made to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation - Zimmer Cancer Center, 2001 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 28, 2020.