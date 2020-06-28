Ruby has been my "sister" for years. We went out for lunch every Tuesday we could. She was one of the sweetest people I've ever meet. We also laughed, shopped together, as well as shared childhood stories. Although her body was slowing down she was still as sharp as a tack. She loved her family dearly as well as her Lord. I am thankful to have known her sweet gentle spirit. Ruby, I will always miss you until we meet again. Love, Ruth

Ruth Lehrschall

Friend