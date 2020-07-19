1/
Ruby Smith
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUBY SMITH Graveside service 2pm Tuesday Latter day Saints Cemetery Hampstead. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
The Church of Latter Days Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 18, 2020
Beautiful picture of Ruby . I will remember some very fun times with Ruby. Thought and prayers for her family and friends.
Dottie Mosher
Friend
July 18, 2020
Timmy & family, My condolences to u all. I knew Ruby & Tommy years ago & she was related to my first husband, John William Coston. We used to visit them in Wilmington. Blessings to u all . Ocalla Harper
Ocalla Harper
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved