|
|
RUBY STATON RENNIE Ruby Staton Rennie, 90, who was born on August 16, 1928, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 20, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 - 1:45 PM at the funeral home. Ruby, known as "Ruby Doo", was born and raised in Pitt County, NC before moving to Wilmington, NC, where she resided for the past 25 years. She was known for her loving and caring ways. Her passion in life was to love and be loved and to bring a smile and compassion to those she encountered. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Floye Staton; husband, Jim Rennie; brothers, Robert Joseph Staton, Forrest Hassel Staton, William Thomas Staton, Wilbur Carlton Staton, and Roscoe Earl Staton; and sisters, Verna Lee Whitehurst and Floye Margrete Barnette; and son-in-law, Jan Williams. She is survived by her three daughters, Jamie Williams, Deborah Peters and husband, David, and Karen Pruden and husband, Edmond; grandchildren, Sarah Quattrocchi, Hank Toler, Graham Toler, Dustin Williams and wife, Jane, and Daniel Williams and wife, Kimberly; great grandchildren, Matthew & Ryan Quattrocchi and Delkan & Kellan Williams. Ruby is now a resident in Paradise in the Kingdom of her Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Memorials may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2019