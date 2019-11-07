|
RUBY SWINSON PADGETT Wilmington, NC - It is with great sadness we announce that Ruby S. Padgett, long time resident of Wilmington, NC died Tuesday the 5th of November at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She was born July 28th 1932 in Jacksonville, NC. First and foremost, Ruby was a very dedicated and loving mother. She treasured and embraced every moment with her children. Ruby was a Special Education teacher in New Hanover County for over twenty years as she served as a voice for handicapped children. She also worked at the first Chick-fil-a in Wilmington, NC where her company was enjoyed by many regular customers. Ruby loved growing food in her garden as she was known as a phenomenal cook, sewing, making crafts, spending time with her family and attending Calvary Baptist church every Sunday. Ruby had a smile that would light up the room. She is survived by her four sons, Michael Padgett and wife Shirley, Ronald Padgett and wife Tammy, Bobby Padgett and Sheila Youngblood, and Donald Padgett; her brother, Robert Swinson and sister, Marie Hall; as well as many grandchildren who have brought her great joy to many years of her life. She will join in heaven her husband, Melvin Padgett; parents, Issac Swinson and Sina Waller; and siblings, Thelma Gill, Edna Pettaway, and Earl Swinson. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Grove Nursing Home in Wilmington, NC who took great care of her during her final year. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 1pm at Jones Funeral Home. 122 N Dyson Street, Holly Ridge, NC 28445. Please feel free to join us as we celebrate her life. Condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 7, 2019