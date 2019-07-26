|
RUBY WOODCOCK REAVES Ruby Woodcock Reaves, 90, of Rocky Point passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born April 26, 1929 in Pender County, the daughter of the late Allie Carr and Valeria Taylor Woodcock. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Pender Earl Reaves; son, Pender Earl "Buddy" Reaves, Jr.; brother, Allie Carr Woodcock, Jr., and Roy Carlton Woodcock and sister, Eula Ramsey. Ruby is survived by her daughters, Betty Carol Faircloth (L.W.) and Gail Reaves Chaney (Dennis); grandchildren, Jeffrey Faircloth, Robert Reaves, Kevin Faircloth, Angel Faircloth, David Lane, Holly Cunningham, Michael Lane, and Joseph Lane; seventeen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; brother, Hubert Woodcock; sisters, Patsy Harris and Bonnie DeVane; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Ruby was a member of Riley's Creek Baptist Church and loved going to church every chance she got. Most of all, Ruby loved the Lord. Through her faith in the Lord, singing, and prayers she has led many people to salvation, including her children, grandchildren and many strangers. Ruby loved her family and she loved music. She could pick up and play any instrument. She wrote and recorded Christian music and sang in several different gospel groups. Ruby started a group called The Lamplighters and they traveled to churches and nursing homes singing and sharing their music. Loving tilling the soil in God's earth, Ruby enjoyed gardening and could make anything grow. She was a people person, never meeting a stranger and could start up a conversation with anyone and find a common ground. Ruby is surely singing in heaven right now and she will be missed so greatly by those who loved her. Special thanks to the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their excellent and loving care. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 At Quinn McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with funeral following at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Jim Herchenhahn will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Woodcock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to Riley's Creek Baptist Church, 19845 NC Hwy 210, Rocky Point, NC 28457 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 26, 2019