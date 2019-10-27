|
|
RUDY ARLEN WEBB, JR Rudy Arlen Webb Jr. lost his courageous battle with cancer on October 24th 2019. He did everything he could to win the battle, not for himself but for his family that loved him so much; not once complaining or saying why me. Rudy was born February 22, 1958 in Kinston, NC to Janice Taylor Webb and the late Rudy Arlen Webb, Sr. Along with his mother he is survived by the love of his life and partner of 25 years, Cheryl Haste of their home in Surf City, his sisters Pat (Floyd) of Kinston, Linda of Wilmington and Amy (Sam) of St. Augustine, FL, nieces and nephews Adam, Andrew and Allison of Wilmington, Nicole and Joseph of Clarksville, TN, and Janna of Deep Run, NC., great nieces and nephews Brayden, Easton, Macy, Brice, Sofia Soleil and Jentry Arlen. Also, several lifelong friends who he thought of as family, Don Smith of Wilmington, Mike Boyette of Kinston and his neighbors on Driftwood Dr., Surf City. He also wants to mention the kindness of Dr. Meisel, Wilmington. and Dr. Blobe of Duke Medical. Rudy loved his family and all the kids thought of him as their favorite uncle. At Christmas he always went over and above to let everyone know he was thinking of them. If the parents weren't looking he would take the children out too far in the ocean to ride the waves. He loved the ocean and the mountains, going yearly to a cabin in the mountains to sit outside and listen to the stream running by. Rudy loved animals, he always had a dog or two following close behind and fed his faithful raccoons for many years. He loved his church and the people there. He told many stories about his wonderful life growing up in Kinston, the neighborhood of Jackson Heights and days spent playing with friends, throwing dirt clogs, playing ball in the streets, and doing what little boys do. He loved the game of golf, would play any chance he got, and was good at it. He traveled to many places to play a new course and loved playing with someone that didn't know the game so he could give them pointers. He even made the coveted hole in one. He loved Duke basketball and had gotten a call from Coach K just a couple of days before Rudy went to heaven. Rudy would do anything for anybody, making sure his neighbors had a freshly cut yard before family came for the holidays, going to the church before and after events to be sure all was in order, and taking care of his mama and daddy. Rudy would tell you, "it is okay that I'm gone too soon, just be sure to tell everyone thank for all they have done for me." He said recently, "I haven't accomplished much but I've lived a great life and I had fun doing it." We disagree, he accomplished so much, being the most wonderful life partner, son, brother, uncle and friend you could ask for. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the food fight. I have finished the race I have kept the faith. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2 until 3 PM at Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge followed by the funeral service at 3 PM. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday at 11 AM.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2019