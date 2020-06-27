Rufus Linkous
RUFUS LINKOUS Rufus L. "Link" Linkous, age 81 of Leland, passed away June 25, 2020. Rufus enjoyed drinking coffee at McDonalds with his friends, gigging for flounder, and being outdoors picking up sticks and pinecones in his yard. Rufus is preceded in death by his parents, Bittle and Nellie Linkous; wife, Hannelore Elizabeth; son, Patrick Linkous; three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by a son, Andrew Linkous; grandchildren, Katie Linkous, Jennifer Champagne, Steven Linkous, Patrick Linkous and Brandon Linkous; and seven great-grandchildren. At this time, no services have been scheduled. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Services, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
