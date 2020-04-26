|
RUPERT HAMILTON (R.H.) JOHNSON, SR. Rupert Hamilton Johnson Sr. (R.H.), 88, passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 at his home in Wilmington, NC. R.H. was born on November 24, 1931, the ninth of ten children at home in Angier, North Carolina. He left the farm to join the Army in 1950 and served with the 1st Infantry Division in Germany. After his time in the Army, he returned to Angier. He married and had two children, Donny and Cynthia Johnson. His work in drywall in the early days carried him on the road, up and down the East Coast away from home. He later married the love of his life, Helen Louise Johnson and they had three sons, David Brent Johnson, Rupert Hamilton Johnson II, and Stephen Douglas Johnson. They moved to Wilmington, NC in 1968. With his strong work ethic and reputation for a quality job, he started and ran a very successful drywall business. Once, when a prospective employee said, "I can get away with two coats here". R.H. said, "I'm not in the getting away with it business, I'm in the doing it right business." That was his business philosophy and it served him well. His hobbies included gardening. It was turnip greens in the spring, homegrown tomatoes, watermelons, peppers and other vegetables in the summer, and collards in the fall. He always grew enough to give some to his family, friends and neighbors. His favorite hobby was golf. He loved the competition and camaraderie. Even though he never had a hole in one, he had multiple double eagles from over 200 yards out. He shot his age the first time at 69 years old, and many times afterward, the last time when he was 85. He was also known for his fish fries. Family and friends would gather for his famous fried spots and flounders, always with the cornbread. And he grilled a great steak. Always rare. He was preceded in death by his parents William A. Johnson and Myrtle Hamilton Johnson, wife Louise Johnson and grandson Forrest David Johnson. Brothers; Gerald, Thurston, Elliot, Hartman and Graham. Sisters; Era, Margaret and Madeline. He is survived by brother Coyt; children Donny, Cynthia, Brent, Rupert and Steve. Grandchildren Megan, Brandon, Luke, Justin, Doug and Kimberly; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews A private service was held for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the Covid 19 virus. While we mourn the loss of our father, we rejoice knowing Mom and Pops are together in Heaven for all eternity.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020