Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Russell Brown
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Russell Edison Brown


RUSSELL EDISON BROWN, SR. age 86, of Leland passed away on Thursday at his home surrounded by family. He was born January 10, 1933 in Onslow County to Paul and Sallie Brown, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a son, Russell Brown, Jr., a daughter, Cathy Brown Wells, two grandsons: Anthony Lampley and Glynn Redwine, Jr. two sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elsie Brown, daughters: Donna Brown Collins, (Glenn) and Nancy Brown Lampley, of Leland, 5 grand-children, and 10 great grandchildren. Our dad, known as "Papa Brown" loved his children deeply, he was a great family man who worked extremely hard to provide for his family. He loved to tell jokes and everyone who knew him has heard one or two. Our daddy will be missed everyday and we will keep on telling his jokes. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. There will be a private burial. Online condolences may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com The family would like to extend special thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019
