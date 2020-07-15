RUSSELL KIRTRIGHT August 13, 1940-July 7, 2020 Kure Beach, NC- Russ was born in St Louis, Missouri to Ellis and Christine Kirtright. He was an only child, and a rascal. As a freshman in high school, he made the baseball team of Beaumont High School and was a terrific athlete. He quit school and went in the Air Force for 2 years, during which time he met and fell in love with the beautiful Barbara Tudor of Durham, NC, who spent summers in Kure Beach with her family. They married in no time and had 2 kids, Roxanne and Richard. Russ also has a son John from a previous relationship. After living for many years in the suburbs outside St Louis, Russ and Barbara moved to Kure Beach. This was in the mid 1980s. Russ worked a couple of odd jobs and then settled in as the midnight manager of the Kure Beach Fishing Pier, where he worked through the end of the 2019 fishing season. He delighted locals and visitors alike with tales both big and small, and jokes that made people shake their head or laugh until it hurt. He was a big fella. Larger than life. Stood about 7 ft 2 and a half inches. About 357 pounds. At least on the inside. He was a supporter of St Jude's Research Hospital and the Make a Wish Foundation. He is survived by children Richard, John, and Roxanne. Grandson Kal. Daughter in law Lisa. Sister in law Cathy. They miss him terribly but he was ready to rejoin his wife Barbara in a better place. An informal memorial will be held on the beach just north of the Kure Beach Pier on Sunday, July 19 for Russ. Bring a chair to sit a while, and bring a story or a few words to share, if you like.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store