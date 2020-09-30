RUSSELL VANDORAN DEATS III Russell VanDoran Deats III, 69, of Wilmington NC passed away at 11:30 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in his home. Funeral Services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home 2:00 pm Sunday October 4, 2020 with burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Kinston, NC. There will be a Memorial Service held at the Battleship Park, 1 Battleship Road NE Wilmington, NC 28401, on Friday October 2, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com