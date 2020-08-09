1/1
Russell William Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL WILLIAM BROWN 1957-2020 Russell William Brown, 62, of Wilmington NC died July 29, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Schenectady NY, and is predeceased by his Mother, Norma Joan Cichy Brown, Father, Russell Vincent Brown of Ormond Beach FL, and brother, Michael Brown of Port Orange FL. He is survived by wife Brenda Sykes Brown and son Eric Brown of Wilmington NC; brothers Tim Brown (Meg) of Winston Salem NC, Chris Brown (Mary) of Sarasota FL; sister Dianne Brown McVinney of Ormond Beach FL; Uncle Tom Brown (Sandy) of Jensen Beach FL, and nephews and nieces. Russ was employed by General Electric Aviation in Wilmington NC where he retired in 2018. He was passionate about living life, loved God, Family, and his jack russell Mickey. Russ was an avid snow skier, played on several tennis leagues, and loved golfing with GE friends. He was a great conversationalist with a very engaging sense of humor and smile and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to current state gathering restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved