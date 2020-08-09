RUSSELL WILLIAM BROWN 1957-2020 Russell William Brown, 62, of Wilmington NC died July 29, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Schenectady NY, and is predeceased by his Mother, Norma Joan Cichy Brown, Father, Russell Vincent Brown of Ormond Beach FL, and brother, Michael Brown of Port Orange FL. He is survived by wife Brenda Sykes Brown and son Eric Brown of Wilmington NC; brothers Tim Brown (Meg) of Winston Salem NC, Chris Brown (Mary) of Sarasota FL; sister Dianne Brown McVinney of Ormond Beach FL; Uncle Tom Brown (Sandy) of Jensen Beach FL, and nephews and nieces. Russ was employed by General Electric Aviation in Wilmington NC where he retired in 2018. He was passionate about living life, loved God, Family, and his jack russell Mickey. Russ was an avid snow skier, played on several tennis leagues, and loved golfing with GE friends. He was a great conversationalist with a very engaging sense of humor and smile and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to current state gathering restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.



