RUTH BLAKE Helen Ruth McClure Blake, 71, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. She was born January 5, 1949 in Murphy, NC, a daughter of Mary Morrison and the late Edward Morrison. Ruth lived in Wilmington for 30 years, but her early childhood was spent in OH, before moving to GA. She was a caretaker to the elderly for 25 years owned and operated Ruth's Magic Touch Cleaning Service for many years. Ruth loved children and animals and they loved her. She enjoyed shopping and had a talent for finding bargains. She enjoyed going to auctions and was active in the Blake's family businesses. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, James R. Blake; two children, Stacey Connell (John Drew) and Tim Connell; and two sisters, Joyce Ball and Louise "Snookey" Whitemore and her beloved dog, Annabella Blake
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 29, 2020
