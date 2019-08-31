|
RUTH BLEVINS HUGHES Wilmington, NC—Ruth Blevins Hughes, 85, passed away peacefully at the Wilmington Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center on August 28. Born July 8, 1934, to Banner and Edna Blevins in Pearisburg, VA, she graduated from North Harford High School in Harford Country, Maryland in 1952, She then worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a secretary. She married Willward Clifford Hughes, Jr., on May 1, 1954 and supported her husband's work in his extensive career with Nationwide Insurance, which took the family to Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, and ultimately to Greensboro. There, she was a longtime volunteer with the Shepherd's Center of Greensboro and the Forest Oaks Community Association. Among her many accomplishments, Ruth was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, and a Cary High School Band Booster. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, birdwatching, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, playing golf and watching ACC basketball. She is survived by her son, Willward Clifford Hughes III of Wilmington; her daughter, Jacqueline Ponzoni and son-in-law Robert Ponzoni of Carolina Beach; one brother and three sisters; as well as Douglas K. Bai, a close family friend. She was preceded in death by her husband; a sister, Margaret McCall; and three brothers: Bruce, Francis and Banner Blevins, Jr. The family will receive friends at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, September 3 from 12-1 pm followed by a service at 1. The family will also hold a Celebration of Life in Greensboro at a later date. Memorials may be made to the North Carolina Coastal Federation, 3609 NC 24, Newport, NC 28570 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 31, 2019