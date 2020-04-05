|
|
RUTH COLES LEEDS Ruth Coles Leeds, 93, of Wilmington, NC died Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born September 21, 1926 in Woodbury, New Jersey the daughter of the late Annie Davis Coles and Ellison T. Coles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Douglas Leeds in 2006. Mrs. Leeds was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the Young at Heart. Surviving are three sons, Ralph E. Leeds and wife Carolyn of Jacksonville, NC, N. Douglas Leeds and wife Cheryl of Newark, DE, and Richard S. Leeds and wife Mary of Wilmington, NC; five grandchildren, Meredith, Kristin, Stephen D., Alexandra, and Braeden; and one sister, Ann Gregg and husband Fred of Mullica Hill, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Memorial Fund of to a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 5, 2020