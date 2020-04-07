Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Leeds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Coles Leeds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Coles Leeds Obituary
RUTH COLES LEEDS Revised publication Ruth Coles Leeds, 93, of Wilmington, NC died Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born September 21, 1926 in Sewell, New Jersey the daughter of the late Annie Davis Coles and Ellison Turner Coles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Douglas Leeds in 2006. Mrs. Leeds was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the Young at Heart. Surviving are three sons, Ralph E. Leeds and wife Carolyn of Jacksonville, NC, Norman D Leeds, Jr. of Newark, DE, and Richard S. Leeds and wife Mary of Wilmington, NC; four grandchildren, Meredith, Kristin, Stephen, and Alexandra; three great grandchildren, Arlie, Wright and Brayden; and her sister, Anne M Gregg of Mullica Hill, NJ. Memorials may be made to the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -