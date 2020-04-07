|
|
RUTH COLES LEEDS Revised publication Ruth Coles Leeds, 93, of Wilmington, NC died Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born September 21, 1926 in Sewell, New Jersey the daughter of the late Annie Davis Coles and Ellison Turner Coles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Douglas Leeds in 2006. Mrs. Leeds was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the Young at Heart. Surviving are three sons, Ralph E. Leeds and wife Carolyn of Jacksonville, NC, Norman D Leeds, Jr. of Newark, DE, and Richard S. Leeds and wife Mary of Wilmington, NC; four grandchildren, Meredith, Kristin, Stephen, and Alexandra; three great grandchildren, Arlie, Wright and Brayden; and her sister, Anne M Gregg of Mullica Hill, NJ. Memorials may be made to the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2020