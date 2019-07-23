|
|
RUTH EILEEN BUCKINGHAM Ruth Eileen Buckingham, devoted wife, mother, and educator, died peacefully at home July 20, 2019, surrounded by her 3 daughters Carrie, Melanie, and Amy and their partners Larry, Marsha, and David. Eileen was married to John Harris Buckingham for 60 years. She was awarded a full academic scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania and received a Masters Degree in Education. Eileen taught Title 1 reading and math in the New Hanover County Public Schools in NC for 25 years. In her retirement, she moved to Marietta, GA where she remained active in the AAUW and Retired Teachers Association. Eileen was known for her sharp mind and knowledge of current events. Her joy was her grandchildren Lisa, Nicole, Sean, Galen, Noah and Simon. Her dear friends Gretchen Ronnau, Betty Brown, and Luiz and Jennifer Montoro and the support of Comfort Keepers of Marietta made her years in Georgia rich and rewarding. Agape Hospice allowed her to spend her final days in her home. Memorial gifts may be made to Winter Park Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 23, 2019