RUTH GRIFFIS CORBETT Ruth Griffis Corbett, 94, of Kelly passed peacefully from her earthly life December 5, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born August 26, 1925, the daughter of the late Arthur Griffis and Irene Wilkinson Padgett. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Corbett; great grandson, Dallas Corbett and brother, George Griffis. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Betty Church (Tam) and Shelby Eakins (Bill); son, Charles E. Corbett (Yvonne); grandchildren, Donna Padgett, Jeff Padgett (Jeny), Robert Padgett (Patty), Shannon William Eakins (Rashel), Christie Eakins (Sam Brief), Lisa Eakins, Mitch Eakins (Melanie), Jennifer Blandin (Phillip), and John Corbett (Stephanie); seventeen great grandchildren; fifteen great, great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Being proud of her military service, Ruth served at the end of WWII in the US Army Air Force. She was a member of Haw Bluff Baptist Church. Ruth was an extraordinary woman of God whose resounding faith and love for family was unmatched. Those that knew Ruth will always remember her passion for loving to work, sewing, cooking for those she loved and spending holidays with family. She was a true example of what it meant to be a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend. Her presence in our lives will be forever missed but we find solace in knowing she is at peace and rejoicing with her Almighty Father. The family will receive friends 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Haw Bluff Baptist Church with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Jacob Lewis will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the Corbet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to Haw Bluff Baptist Church, C/O Diane Norris, 24276 NC Hwy 210 E Kelly, NC 28448. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 7, 2019