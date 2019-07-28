|
RUTH LEE RELOS WILMINGTON, NC - Ruth Lee Relos (nee KEENO), Ph.D. - Ruth Relos, affectionately known as Dr. Ruth and Ruthie, passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born January 15, 1931 in Rockford, Illinois, Dr. Relos was pre-deceased by her husband of 46 years, H.R. Relos, and her parents Ray and Ruth Keeno, as well as a brother Raymond Keeno. Dr. Relos graduated from Florida Southern College with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology, the University of Florida with a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill with a master's in public health, and North Carolina State University with a Ph.D. in psychology. Dr. Relos devoted her entire career to the health and well-being of children and families, retiring as the head of the community services branch of the NC Division of Social Services. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Children and the Family, NC Department of Human Re-sources. Among her many accomplishments were: serving as, Founder and Director of the State Office of Prevention; Assistant Director for Program Support (planning, research, evaluation, medical records, training, pharmacy, laboratory, standards); Special Assistant to the State Commissioner of the Division of Mental Health/Substance Abuse Services; Liaison from the Com-missioner's Office to the State Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Offices; and Planner and Co-editor of North Carolina's first state services and facilities plans for the intellectually challenged. In addition, Dr. Relos served as adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, School of Social Work; board member of Family Life Council; treasurer, NC Chapter of the National Committee to Prevent Child Abuse; board member Childhood Trust, Department of Psychiatry - Medical School, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill; and Chair of the Statewide Task Force on Homeless Families. Her other activities included serving as a board member of the Raleigh Women's Center; member, NC Department of Human Resources' Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Prevention Task Force; member, NC Legislative Study Commission on Aging; member, Governor's Task Force on Domestic Violence; member, Advisory Committee of the State's Elder Abuse Prevention Committee; editor, The Carolina Record, the newsletter of the NC Family Life Council; charter member, National Committee for the Prevention of Elder Abuse; and, presenter to World Federation of Mental Health - "Strategies of Prevention of In-tra-family Abuse," Brighton, England. However, the accomplishment she was most proud of was being a founding member of the non-profit group PATH, People Against the Trafficking of Humans, which recently merged with the NC Coalition Against Human Trafficking. She also served as one of the charter members of Soroptimist International/Raleigh. In addition to her charitable work, Dr. Relos served for 10 years as a docent at the North Carolina Museum of Art and was a member of the Raleigh Oratorio Society and the Hillyer Community Chorus. Dr. Relos leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter Allison Relos Rankin (Jonathan); son, Christopher Alexander Relos (Terri); grand-children, Savanah Rae Relos, Nicolas Kent Relos, and Juliana Ruth Rankin; Goddaughter Kimberly Rice; Godsons Whit Covington (Kelly) and Yancey Covington; and many treasured friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 2:00 PM at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 5820 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC 28409. The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to Dr. Ruth's caregivers from Home Instead; her physician, Dr. John Garner and his staff; her church families of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Wilmington, NC and St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Raleigh, NC; and, to the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ruth's name to the NC Coalition Against Human Trafficking and address it to Treasurer: Charlene Reiss, Durham Crisis Response Center, 206 N. Dillard Street, Durham, NC 27701 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice at lcfhospicefounda-tion3233.thankyou4caring.org. Condolences may be shared at cremationsocietync.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 28, 2019