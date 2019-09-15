|
RUTH MICHELLE GAYDOSH Ruth Michelle Heidorn Gaydosh, 66, of Wilmington, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Ruth was born March 23, 1953 in Norfolk, VA, daughter of the late Cmdr. Lawrence Henry Heidorn and Alberta Ruth Storm Heidorn. Her uncle, Michael Storm Jr, preceded her in death. Her greatest love was her family, especially her granddaughter who always had her way with her. Ruthie loved getting out onto the water where she could just float along with the tides. Her love for the water included watching and swimming with the dolphins. She also had a passion for horses and gardening and her gardens were the envy of the neighborhood. Ruth's bucket list was long and will be continued through travels via family and friends. Her contagious laugh and easy going manner made her the perfect partner and friend. She will be missed by all who met her. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Pete Gaydosh; daughter, Stephanie August Pridgen (Chris) of Wilmington; granddaughter, Maxton Chase Pridgen; two brothers, Martin Heidorn (Karen) of Chesterfield, VA, and Larry Heidorn of Prince George, VA; and four nieces, Kelly Nelson (Justin), Lauren Heidorn, Allison Pate (Joey), and Kristine Beaudet and lifelong friend, Kari Daniel (John). A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Andrews Valley Chapel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to: Bermuda Wild Dolphin Project, C/O Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo, 200 Goold Street, Racine, WI 53402. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 15, 2019