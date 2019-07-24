|
RUTH MIDDLETON CLAYTON Ruth Middleton Clayton of Wilmington, NC, died July 22, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Ruth was born February 24, 1926 in Wilmington and was preceded in death by her parents, James Gillespie Middleton and Nell Grayson Middleton, brother, Jim Middleton and his wife Jean, and a grandson, Scott Evans. She graduated from New Hanover High School and attended Meredith College. She worked for the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad and then worked at Wilmington Savings and Trust Company as a bookkeeper and remained there until she married John E. Clayton, Jr. in 1947, where he too, was employed as a teller. She was very active in the First Baptist Church, singing in the Chancel Choir for 56 years, Chairman of the Archives Committee and circle chairman in the Womens Missionary Society, served on the nominating committee and decorating committee, was in the youth choirs and girls auxillary. Until her passing she was the longest living member of First Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John E Clayton, Jr, one son John E Clayton III and wife Wilma of Wilmington, 3 daughters, Nell Clayton Murphy and husband Ray of Wilmington, Laura Clayton Robbins and husband Joe of Hampstead, and Jeanne Clayton Evans and husband Marty of Wilmington. Also 6 grandchildren, Keith Dove, Casey Timmons, Jesse Shields, Susan Carroll, Lauren Grady, and Ryan Murphy,7 great grandchildren, Masey, Makayla, Kenleigh, Zachary, Lailynn, and Savannah, Also niece Beth Menefee and nephew Jimmy Middleton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 411 Market Street at 2:00 pm. There will be a private burial following the funeral service. Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019