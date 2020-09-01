RUTH MORGAN SUTTON Ruth Morgan Sutton, 79, loving wife, aunt and friend, ascended to her heavenly reward Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born April 10, 1941, in Monroe, NC to the late Howard and Leola Morgan. Ruth was predeceased by her devoted husband, Frank Sutton. Ruth and Frank lived most of their adult lives in Wilmington, NC and were faithful and longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church. Ruth sang in the choir, was on the Finance Committee, and was an active member of the church. They were members of Porters Neck Country Club and lived in the Porters Neck community for many years. After returning to Monroe in 2016, she rejoined Mill Creek Baptist Church, which she attended as a child. Ruth was employed by GMAC in Wilmington before her retirement in 1991. She had an extraordinary number of friends as her warm smile and hugs made everyone feel welcome. Her favorite things in life were Frank, family and friends, GM vehicles, the Goody Goody Omelet House in Wilmington, Lance Toast Cheese crackers, and, of course, shopping and eating out. Ruth had a giving heart and loved to give to others in so many ways. Some of her favorite sayings were "Giving while I'm living", "If not now, when?", "People have more fun than anybody" and "It's the little things that are big." She is survived by her sister, Geraldine York, and her sister-in-law, Helen Morgan. Her sisters, Jane Braswell and Annie Lee Helms, her brothers, Donald Morgan, Wilson Simpson, and Bivens Simpson, predeceased her. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all who loved "Aunt Ruth" dearly. The family is grateful to all who have been Ruth's friend and shared in her life. We sincerely appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers at this time. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 4, at 2:00pm at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Monroe, NC conducted by Dr. Donnie Lovette and Pastor Stephen Watkins. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00pm until 1:45pm at the church. Inurnment will follow directly at Lakeland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mill Creek Baptist Church, 5417 Morgan Mill Road, Monroe, NC 28110 or Calvary Baptist Church, 423 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28405. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Sutton Family.