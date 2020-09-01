1/1
Ruth Morgan Sutton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUTH MORGAN SUTTON Ruth Morgan Sutton, 79, loving wife, aunt and friend, ascended to her heavenly reward Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born April 10, 1941, in Monroe, NC to the late Howard and Leola Morgan. Ruth was predeceased by her devoted husband, Frank Sutton. Ruth and Frank lived most of their adult lives in Wilmington, NC and were faithful and longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church. Ruth sang in the choir, was on the Finance Committee, and was an active member of the church. They were members of Porters Neck Country Club and lived in the Porters Neck community for many years. After returning to Monroe in 2016, she rejoined Mill Creek Baptist Church, which she attended as a child. Ruth was employed by GMAC in Wilmington before her retirement in 1991. She had an extraordinary number of friends as her warm smile and hugs made everyone feel welcome. Her favorite things in life were Frank, family and friends, GM vehicles, the Goody Goody Omelet House in Wilmington, Lance Toast Cheese crackers, and, of course, shopping and eating out. Ruth had a giving heart and loved to give to others in so many ways. Some of her favorite sayings were "Giving while I'm living", "If not now, when?", "People have more fun than anybody" and "It's the little things that are big." She is survived by her sister, Geraldine York, and her sister-in-law, Helen Morgan. Her sisters, Jane Braswell and Annie Lee Helms, her brothers, Donald Morgan, Wilson Simpson, and Bivens Simpson, predeceased her. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all who loved "Aunt Ruth" dearly. The family is grateful to all who have been Ruth's friend and shared in her life. We sincerely appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers at this time. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 4, at 2:00pm at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Monroe, NC conducted by Dr. Donnie Lovette and Pastor Stephen Watkins. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00pm until 1:45pm at the church. Inurnment will follow directly at Lakeland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mill Creek Baptist Church, 5417 Morgan Mill Road, Monroe, NC 28110 or Calvary Baptist Church, 423 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28405. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Sutton Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved