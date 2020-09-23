God be with you all! I loved your mom dearly and she will always have a "special " place in my heart. She was truly a jewel. May she rest in perfect PEACE!
Catherine Smith
Friend
September 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. She was kind, generous and truly awesome! Ruth is truly missed. May God continue to bless and keep the family in his care. As the days come may you find comfort in loving memories of her.
Carlee Carter
Family
September 22, 2020
God is able to carry you through! I know it’s a sad time but so many beautiful memories will sustain you. God has chosen a beautiful flower to bring home. My prayers are with you Loving you always ❤❤
Vashti Graham
Family
September 22, 2020
TO THE FAMILY OF MRS.RUTH KING I pray God will give the family strength during this hard time
KIMBERLY WOOTEN
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Family of Mrs. Ruth King. She was a very sweet, kind, loving Lady who always shared a beautiful smile greeting you. I pray God will give the Family strength during your loss an bereavement.
Sarah F Graham
Friend
September 22, 2020
To the family of Ruth King We would like to offer our deepest sympathy, love and caring for the lost of your love one. May God continue to give you peace and comfort in days to come. Earth has no sorry that heaven can't heal! Lots of love. cousin John& Vera Graham
John&Vera Graham
Family
September 22, 2020
Sharon: May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May fond memories of your beloved mother bring your hearts a little comfort during this trying time. Remember earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.
Cynthia Thompson
Friend
September 22, 2020
I offer you my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time in your life.
Berthalia Bowen
Friend
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pearl Carter
Friend
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kenneth Armstrong
Friend
September 22, 2020
Praying for the family.
Elizabeth Green
Family
September 22, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies to King family May the Lord comfort the the family.
Avant and Calene Brown
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Leon Holland & Family
Leon, Phyllis Holland
Family
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vernon & Barbara Brown and Family
September 22, 2020
On behalf of my entire family, condolences to your entire family. Thoughts & prayers for each of you.Gods blessings during this time of loss....
Faye Pridgen Mcduffie
Friend
September 22, 2020
My thoughts & are with the Young & King family during this difficult time...Sip Mrs. Ruth
Net Windham
Friend
September 22, 2020
Sending love to the Family! You all are in my thoughts and prayers!!!
Shelby Tucker-Johnson
Friend
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Georgia & Johnny Mckoy
Friend
September 22, 2020
Such a sweet spirit..may God bless and keep you all
Lizzette Dixon
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Wanda Jackson-Graham
Family
September 22, 2020
Sending our condolence to the King Family
Gwendolyn Brown
Friend
September 21, 2020
Our condolences to our extended family, may God bring you comfort at this time. We will keep you in prayer as you lay to rest the Matriarch of the King Family. With love The Hall Family
September 21, 2020
Mrs. Rutha was a lady that showed love and was loved by many.
Rohn Ward
Friend
September 21, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy and know that my prayers are with you now and always. May the Holy Spirit comfort you during this time of sorrow.
Brenda Forney
Friend
September 21, 2020
Praying that God strengthens your family she was my bus driver during my childhood an a dear friend in my adulthood she will definitely be missed!!
Teisha Stringfield
Friend
September 21, 2020
To the family you have my sincere sympathy. Look to God our ever present help. When our love ones have to leave us, they live on in our hearts. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.
David Brown
Friend
September 21, 2020
May God Bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marvin & Iris Graham
Friend
September 21, 2020
Mother King is a woman who lived the highly revered and unselfish life that she required of others. Her teachings will live forever, and her beautiful spirit is unmatched. Love knows no bounds, and I cherish her as a Mother and am thankful for her impact on my Christian walk.
Brittney Nicole Henry
Family
September 21, 2020
Praying that God give you'll much strength during this difficult time.
Martha Bellamy
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria Jackson McCaskill
Friend
September 21, 2020
Losing a Mother is never easy, but the precious memories that you all shared will always be with you. Thank GOD for the wonderful times you all shared as a family.
Cynthia McKoy
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William Ganus
Coworker
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Hytha Marshall
Friend
September 21, 2020
Charles & Lonnetta Bowen
Sharon Bowen
Friend
September 21, 2020
Mrs King was a sweet woman who would give you her heart ❤ she was a good bus driver heaven has gained a great angel in heaven rest in peace
Feletia Peterson
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
Stephanie Brown
September 21, 2020
May God Substain you now and the days to come,Praying for The Family that God will encamp his Angels around all of you in this difficult time.
Faye Holmes
Family
