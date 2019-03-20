|
RUTHE SUBLETT Ruthe Lauter Sublett, 86 of Wilmington, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born in Ironton, Ohio to Ralph Lauter and Essie Bartram Lauter on June 5, 1932. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Carl Sublett and daughter Lisa Traylor. She is survived by her children Ralph Bates, Carla Cannon and husband Joe, Sandra Mathis and husband James, Lynda Barnhill and husband Ray, Jimmy Sublett, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends and guest at the home of Sandra Mathis. The visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral service will be 10am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Wilmington National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2019