RYAN KNOTTS On February 2, 2020 just 2 weeks after his 18th birthday Ryan Knotts passed away due to injuries received in a tragic car accident and he is now with the angels. Ryan was a lover of life and found humor and fun in all he encountered. His favorite things were family, fishing and anything outdoors. Ryan had just graduated a semester early from North Brunswick High School, Leland, NC. and was employed at Chik-fil-A, Leland, NC. Ryan was born January 19,2002 to Kristopher Knotts and Melanie Dumond. In addition to his parents he is survived by Bryan Dumond (step-father); Sisters Kristen Knotts, Samantha Knotts and Sabrina Dumond. His grandparents Alan and Opal Knotts, Patricia and Bob Stogsdill and Cheryl Dumond, Woody and Sharon Melton; his girlfriend Laney Richardson, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Also very important to Ryan were Sara Knotts and her parents Tommy and Anne Ashcraft. Ryan will be a miracle to other families due to his decision to be an organ donor. He will live on thru them. Please honor Ryan by becoming a donor. A Memorial Service will be held 11am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st St. Wilmington, NC. A graveside service will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to the Trauma/ICU Department at NHRMC for the special love and care given to Ryan. The family was blesssed with such an amazing team of doctors and nurses. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 5, 2020