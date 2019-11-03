|
SAL OLIVADESE Salvatore Anthony Olivadese, age 93, of Winnabow, passed away on Sunday, October, 27, 2019, at the Brunswick Cove Nursing Home. He was born in Utica, NY on May 6, 1926 the son of Paolo Olivadese and Camilla LaRosa Olivadese. Sal worked for many years as an Automobile Salesman. Sal Served his country with honor and distinction as a Seaman First Class in the United States Navy during World War II. He owned a boat and enjoyed spending time out on the water. Sal is survived by his wife Calla; his daughter Carol Green and her husband Steve and grandchildren Aaron, Alex and Addison; his brother Vincent Olivadese and daughter in law Gina Olivadese and her family. Together with his parents he was predeceased by his sons Paul and Kevin. A Service to Celebrate Sal's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. In recognition of Sal's honorable and faithful service the United States Navy Honor Guard will Render Military Honors. Please share memories and condolences with the familyat www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019