SALVATORE FERROTTI Salvatore Ferrotti, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 13, 2020 in Portland, CT. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 22, 1932 to Girolamo and Caterina. Sal is predeceased by his wife, Theresa Ann whom he shared 57 years of marriage with. Theresa and Sal resided in Larchmont, NY where they raised their four children; Gerard, Michael, Steven and Kathryn Ann. Sal retired as Vice President from Imperia Brothers, Inc. after 40 years of service. He was an active member in the Kiwanis Club of Hampstead, NC. He served as Treasurer, Board of Director, Kiwanian of the Year, and Legion of Honor for 50 years. In 1998, Sal joined the Knights of Columbus of St. Jude the Apostle, Council 12281. He was honored to serve as a Grand Knight for two years and to be awarded Star Council. During his time with the Knights of Columbus, Sal volunteered for Operation LAMB to raise money for institutions that care for people with intellectual disabilities. He also dedicated his time to be a Board of Director for the Hampstead Kiwanis Park. Sal raised money to build Hampstead Kiwanis Park so that families and children could enjoy a walking trail, playgrounds as well as several baseball, softball, soccer and football fields. Sal was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family playing cards and making homemade pasta. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Sal's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Gerard T. Ferrotti and his wife Jody of Hartsdale, NY; Michael S. Ferrotti and his wife Tricia of Frankfort, IL; Steven P. Ferrotti and his wife Carmela of Gansevoort, NY and Kathryn A. (Ferrotti) Thorell and her husband Tom of Portland, CT. He was the loving grandfather of nine children: Nicholas, Matthew, Theresa, Marisa, Diana Ferrotti, Carl and Stephanie Thorell and Max and Lijah Robbins-Rios. Sal is survived by his brother Paul of Coconut Creek FL. In consideration of the pandemic, the family has decided to postpone the funeral ceremony until next year. At such time, the ceremony will be held at All Saints Church in Hampstead, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Salvatore Ferrotti to Hampstead Kiwanis Park (Make checks payable to Hampstead Kiwanis Park and send to Patricia Homa, 410 Lakeview Drive, Hampstead, NC 28443 or to the LAMB Foundation of NC, Inc. Make checks payable to LAMB of NC and send to Kevin Cavanagh, 114 Dolphin Circle, Hampstead, NC 28443.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store