SAM B. MILLIKEN Sam B. Milliken, 77, of Bolivia died Monday March 4, 2019 and UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill. Mr. Milliken was born in Brunswick County on October 6, 1941 and was the son of the late Norman and Zara Robinson Milliken. Mr. Milliken worked for several years with C.P.& L and Sunny Point Military Terminal. He then owned and operated Midway Seafood on Midway Road in Bolivia. He was a member of Shallotte Lodge #727 A.F. & A.M. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Milliken of the home; a son, Billy Milliken and wife Colleen of Currie ; a daughter, Donna George and husband Charles of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Bryan and Jerin Milliken, Chase and Dakota George and great-grandchild Kaden Milliken. A celebration of Life will be held Friday March 8th, 2019 at six o'clock in the evening at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia. Friends are invited to a time of visitation with the family on Thursday March 7th from six o'clock until eight o'clock at the funeral home. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 6, 2019