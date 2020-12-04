SAMUEL "SAM" EDWARDS, JR. Samuel Benjamin Edwards, Jr. 68, of Shallotte died Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. Sam was born January 29, 1952, son of the late Samuel Benjamin Edwards, Sr. and Bonnie Stanley Edwards. He was a member of Shallotte Masonic Lodge #727 A.F. & A. M. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and "tinkering" with anything, whether broken or not. Sam loved a Wendy's frosty and could be seen several times a day at the drive thru. He never met a stranger and was a friend to many. He was preceded in death by two children, Samuel Edwards, III and Sammy Gail Edwards; sister, Olga Smith; and one grandson, Blake Edwards. Survivors include his wife, Theresa Baines Edwards of Shallotte; three children, Nadean Bryant and husband Randall of Houston, Texas, Shannon Edwards of Little River, and Shamie Robertson of Shallotte; brother, Woody Edwards of Ash; sisters Cynthia King and husband Phillip of Shallotte and Vanessa Stanley and husband Kerry of Delaware; and seven grandchildren, Micheal, Alexander, Ian, Chloe, Andrew, Joshua, and Kendall. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mintz Cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded by Shallotte Lodge #727 A.F. & A.M. Reverend Christian Williams and Reverend Jerry Sellers are officiating the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1pm until 2pm at the cemetery. Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com
